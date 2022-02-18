Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of C$43.52 million and a PE ratio of -26.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Madalena Energy Company Profile (CVE:MVN)
Featured Articles
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Madalena Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madalena Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.