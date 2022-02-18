Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.91. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$9.90, with a volume of 3,115 shares traded.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The stock has a market cap of C$571.52 million and a PE ratio of -31.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.94.
About Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL)
Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.
