Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) shares traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.59 and last traded at 0.57. 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 35,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.57.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Magna Gold in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.30 target price on the stock.

About Magna Gold

Magna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration stage company. It is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing properties in Mexico. The firm’s primary asset is the San Francisco gold mine in Sonora, Mexico and exploration stage projects include San Judas, La Pima and Mercedes. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

