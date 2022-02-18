Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) shares traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.59 and last traded at 0.57. 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 35,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.57.
Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Magna Gold in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.30 target price on the stock.
About Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF)
