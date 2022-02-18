Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CFO Sells $1,814,894.91 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $3.25 on Friday, reaching $174.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,882,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,333. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643,899 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,187,000 after purchasing an additional 236,938 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.58.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

