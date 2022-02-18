Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CFO Sells $1,814,894.91 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $3.25 on Friday, reaching $174.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,882,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,333. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.58.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Featured Articles
