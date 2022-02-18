Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider William P. Brown Sells 2,826 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.92. 2,882,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.07 and its 200 day moving average is $153.59. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $12,758,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

