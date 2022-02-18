Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz Sells 2,448 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,882,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,333. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.58.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

