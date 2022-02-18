Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 2,795 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.00.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,864 shares of company stock worth $78,398,007. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $409.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.03. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

