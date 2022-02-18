Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 57,721 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.93% of Vital Farms worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VITL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 74.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,032,000 after acquiring an additional 471,336 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 49.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 100.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 304,682 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 61.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 436,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 165,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 8.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 162,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $580.39 million, a PE ratio of 120.00 and a beta of -0.03. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $88,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

