Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 9,699 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1,194.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total transaction of $3,842,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $18,756,532. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

NOW opened at $565.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 496.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.