Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 601,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.09% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 558,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 78,056 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:VII opened at $9.80 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.