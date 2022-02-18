Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) by 3,487.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,801 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.05% of Marqeta worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,693,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

MQ stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34.

A number of research firms have commented on MQ. Loop Capital began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.