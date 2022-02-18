Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) by 3,487.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,801 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.05% of Marqeta worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,693,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.
MQ stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34.
In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
About Marqeta
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.
