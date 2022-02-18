Marshall Wace LLP Buys 119,827 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.59% of RealReal worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after buying an additional 160,273 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in RealReal by 18.2% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,228,000 after acquiring an additional 633,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in RealReal by 46.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,318 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RealReal by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,946,000 after acquiring an additional 670,371 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RealReal by 54.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,095,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,413,000 after acquiring an additional 735,719 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $33,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $685,918.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,736. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

RealReal stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

