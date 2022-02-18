Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of InterContinental Hotels Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 58.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 39,804 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after buying an additional 36,242 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after buying an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

IHG opened at $69.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

