Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 263,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 246.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 4.9% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 120,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth $162,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Shares of EC opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $15.91.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

