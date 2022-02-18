Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 263,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 246.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 4.9% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 120,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth $162,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Shares of EC opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $15.91.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.