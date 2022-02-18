Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150,239 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after buying an additional 2,765,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after buying an additional 1,545,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047,339 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,006,000 after buying an additional 805,591 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,515,000 after buying an additional 1,692,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

