Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 677,302 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,764,000 after buying an additional 3,122,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,534,000 after buying an additional 52,422 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 905,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,870,000 after buying an additional 43,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Raymond James downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

NYSE TRP opened at $52.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.708 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.26%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

