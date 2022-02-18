Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 64,311 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.19% of California Resources worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth about $340,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,894,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,199,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

CRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 711,249 shares of company stock valued at $30,905,875.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $47.18.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.