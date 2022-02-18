Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) by 1,136.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,363 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.51% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Athanor Capital LP boosted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 28.3% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,412,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the third quarter worth $89,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,949,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFC opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

