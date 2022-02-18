Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.48 Million Stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,977 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.53% of Gores Holdings VIII worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth about $347,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.