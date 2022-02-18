Marshall Wace LLP Invests $7.06 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 11.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AutoZone by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.50.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,893.11 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,145.16 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,000.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1,815.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

