Marshall Wace LLP Invests $7.08 Million in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 727,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.45% of Northern Star Investment Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSTC. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 47.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSTC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

