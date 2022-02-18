Marshall Wace LLP Invests $7.09 Million in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 732,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,085,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 3.79% of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLBR opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Colombier Acquisition Corp. is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

