Marshall Wace LLP Invests $7.13 Million in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 312,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Alector at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alector by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Alector by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Alector by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Alector by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alector by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $16.09 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

