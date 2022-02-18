Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $6.10 Million Investment in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 627,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.45% of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZT opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

