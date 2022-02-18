Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $6.17 Million Investment in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 235,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Core & Main as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CNM stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Core & Main Inc has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

