Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $7.16 Million Investment in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 723,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $14,612,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,232,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,967,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,794,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000.

NASDAQ:CCAIU opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02. Cascadia Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

