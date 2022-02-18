Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 669,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 3.70% of Clover Leaf Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,425,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,970,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,428,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,980,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,964,000. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOE opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. Clover Leaf Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

