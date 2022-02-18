Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 699,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.33% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBCP. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 54.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBCP stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

