Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 328,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Vroom as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,021,000 after purchasing an additional 889,998 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,927,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vroom by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $6.58 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $900.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

VRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

