Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 17,884 Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.29% of Monument Circle Acquisition worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $663,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 21,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

MON stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

