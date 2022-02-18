Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 330,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.24% of Covetrus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Covetrus by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 49,964 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Covetrus by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 296,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

