Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 708,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.41% of Good Works II Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $21,410,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $17,403,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $19,641,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $19,540,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,396,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

GWII opened at $9.81 on Friday. Good Works II Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

