Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,501,958 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,501,958 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 17.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 11.9% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 51.4% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TU opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 137.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TU. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

