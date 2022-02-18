Marshall Wace LLP Sells 40,948 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,948 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.14% of Albireo Pharma worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

ALBO stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $38.84.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

