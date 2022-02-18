Marshall Wace LLP Sells 4,470 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 38.9% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,866,000.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.09.

In related news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 over the last ninety days. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $91.02 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.83 and a 1 year high of $209.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.41.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

