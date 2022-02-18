Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,135 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Credicorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 125.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Credicorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.63.

Shares of BAP opened at $154.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.78. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $168.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

