Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 628,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.46% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $424,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXA opened at $9.82 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

