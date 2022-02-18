Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 624,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.43% of StoneBridge Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAC stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. StoneBridge Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

