Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 302,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 951,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,208,000 after buying an additional 170,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,786,603 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $93.21 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

