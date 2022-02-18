MASQ Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $100,284.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.65 or 0.06914327 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,011.72 or 0.99887631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00049072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003147 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,338,628 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

