McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.75

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.85. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 21,425 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74.

McCoy Global Company Profile (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

