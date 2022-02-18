McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.75

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.85. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 21,425 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74.
McCoy Global Company Profile (TSE:MCB)
