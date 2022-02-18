Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.68 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.