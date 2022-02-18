MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals (OTC:WALRF) Trading Up 12.7%

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. (OTC:WALRF) was up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 256,627 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 128,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

About MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals (OTC:WALRF)

MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Route 381 Lithium property that consists of 40 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,126 hectares located in James Bay Territory in the Province of Quebec.

