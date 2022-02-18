Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.45

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.45 and traded as high as $13.28. Mercer International shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 493,034 shares traded.

MERC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Mercer International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mercer International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $875.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $70,027. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the second quarter worth $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mercer International in the second quarter worth $83,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mercer International in the second quarter worth $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mercer International by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

