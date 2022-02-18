Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Position Trimmed by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529,204 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.33% of Mercury Systems worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

