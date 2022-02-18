Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its price target lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 313.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $278.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.49. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

In related news, insider Arvin Yang sold 5,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $37,638.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $77,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

