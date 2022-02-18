Metahero (HERO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $51.78 Million

Metahero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Metahero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $421.14 million and $51.78 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00038032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00107614 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

