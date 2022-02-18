MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Buys $248,363.64 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.56. 5,213,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501,002. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

