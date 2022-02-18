Mithril Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.50 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $35.17 million and $7.50 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.62 or 0.00241197 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

