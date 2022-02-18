ModivCare (MODV) to Release Earnings on Friday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect ModivCare to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MODV opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.57 and its 200 day moving average is $154.99. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $104.06 and a 12-month high of $211.94.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
About ModivCare
ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.
