ModivCare (MODV) to Release Earnings on Friday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect ModivCare to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MODV opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.57 and its 200 day moving average is $154.99. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $104.06 and a 12-month high of $211.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 128.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 42,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

